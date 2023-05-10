Body of missing Jackson County woman found

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Investigators believe to have found the body of missing, pregnant Jackson County woman, Anastasia Gilley, near Headland, Alabama early Wednesday morning pending an autopsy.

Through a multi-state investigation, officials from both Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Houston County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation led to the arrest of an Alabama man who has been uncooperative.

Officials say the investigation is on-going however a suspect is in custody and is not a threat to the public. Charges are pending for this suspect.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.