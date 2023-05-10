Downtown Panama City Artwalk preview with Main Street Antiques on Harrison

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Downtown Panama City Artwalk is back and better than ever.

Excited about the return of the event after damages to the area from Hurricane Michael, Main Street Antiques on Harrison owner, Liane Harding, explained the lively evening guests can expect.

She said from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, come explore the creative side of Historic Downtown Panama City.

With something for everyone, businesses throughout the downtown area have joined together for this exciting visual art experience.

Each participating location will serve up delightful and unique art exhibits accompanied by live music, complimentary hors d’oeuvres, beverages, door prizes and more.

During their stroll, visitors can pick up an ArtWalk map at any location and follow a self-guided tour of art around downtown.

This event is free and open to the public. Original art and gifts will be priced to sell, with some locations offering special pricing for the ArtWalk event.

Participating vendors include:

Unreal Artist Gallery

The Factory: Hot Glass Studio

McLeod’s Hot Glass Gallery

The Light Room

Main Street Antiques

The Press

Pyramid, INC.

CityArts Cooperative

Paul Brent Studio

Panama City Center for the Arts

Mosey’s Downtown

BayWitch

El Weirdo

The Little Mustard Seed

Gallery of Art

Jute & Palm

