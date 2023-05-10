Downtown Panama City Artwalk preview with Main Street Antiques on Harrison
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Downtown Panama City Artwalk is back and better than ever.
Excited about the return of the event after damages to the area from Hurricane Michael, Main Street Antiques on Harrison owner, Liane Harding, explained the lively evening guests can expect.
She said from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, come explore the creative side of Historic Downtown Panama City.
With something for everyone, businesses throughout the downtown area have joined together for this exciting visual art experience.
Each participating location will serve up delightful and unique art exhibits accompanied by live music, complimentary hors d’oeuvres, beverages, door prizes and more.
During their stroll, visitors can pick up an ArtWalk map at any location and follow a self-guided tour of art around downtown.
This event is free and open to the public. Original art and gifts will be priced to sell, with some locations offering special pricing for the ArtWalk event.
Participating vendors include:
Unreal Artist Gallery
The Factory: Hot Glass Studio
McLeod’s Hot Glass Gallery
The Light Room
Main Street Antiques
The Press
Pyramid, INC.
CityArts Cooperative
Paul Brent Studio
Panama City Center for the Arts
Mosey’s Downtown
BayWitch
El Weirdo
The Little Mustard Seed
Gallery of Art
Jute & Palm
Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.