Downtown Panama City Artwalk preview with Main Street Antiques on Harrison

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Downtown Panama City Artwalk is back and better than ever.

Excited about the return of the event after damages to the area from Hurricane Michael, Main Street Antiques on Harrison owner, Liane Harding, explained the lively evening guests can expect.

She said from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, come explore the creative side of Historic Downtown Panama City.

With something for everyone, businesses throughout the downtown area have joined together for this exciting visual art experience.

Each participating location will serve up delightful and unique art exhibits accompanied by live music, complimentary hors d’oeuvres, beverages, door prizes and more.

During their stroll, visitors can pick up an ArtWalk map at any location and follow a self-guided tour of art around downtown.

This event is free and open to the public. Original art and gifts will be priced to sell, with some locations offering special pricing for the ArtWalk event.

Participating vendors include:

Unreal Artist Gallery

The Factory: Hot Glass Studio

McLeod’s Hot Glass Gallery

The Light Room

Main Street Antiques

The Press

Pyramid, INC.

CityArts Cooperative

Paul Brent Studio

Panama City Center for the Arts

Mosey’s Downtown

BayWitch

El Weirdo

The Little Mustard Seed

Gallery of Art

Jute & Palm

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor signs legislation changing graduation requirements for 2023.
Governor signs legislation changing graduation requirements for 2023
Fatal Hwy 77 crasg
At least one person killed in crash near SR 77 and CR 388
Kenny Chesney Gulf Coast Jam
Kenny Chesney to replace Morgan Wallen at Gulf Coast Jam
FILE - Morgan Wallen performs on the first night of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, on...
Morgan Wallen cancels Gulf Coast Jam performance
Police say a woman in Minnesota died after a rock went through her car's windshield.
Police: Woman dies after rock goes through windshield

Latest News

Missing woman body found
Body of missing Jackson County woman found
The Downtown Panama City Artwalk is back and better than ever.
Downtown Panama City Artwalk preview with Main Street Antiques on Harrison
Fashion advice from two stylists from Honeycomb Lane
Summer trends on this Wear It Wednesday
Getting fashion advice for Wear It Wednesday on NewsChannel 7 Today
Fashion advice from two stylists from Honeycomb Lane for Wear It Wednesday