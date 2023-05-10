Firefighters respond to reports of smoke in Sandestin condo

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The South Walton Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire on Southwinds Drive in Sandestin Tuesday afternoon. It happened at the Southwinds III building.

SWFD officials said firefighters have mitigated all signs of smoke on the 17th and 18th floors.

It was determined that the smoke stemmed from construction being done on the 17th floor.

No injuries were reported. Crews have returned to service.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.