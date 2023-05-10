Gift idea’s for Mother’s Day: sweet treats from a local bakery

Mother's Day Gift Ideas: Treats from Cook Girl's Bakery
By Allison Baker
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Mother’s Day is this weekend and if you aren’t sure what you should get Mom, you could stop by a local bakery.

The owners of Cook Girl’s Bakery stopped by the studio this week to share all the goodies they will have available for you to grab just in time for Mother’s Day.

Whether it’s a cake, cookies, or take-and-bake cinnamon rolls there is probably something your mom would love.

Cook Girl’s Bakery is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the shop is located at 748 West 15th Street in Panama City.

