Governor signs bill changing Florida School Board member term limits

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Governor Ron DeSantis signed several education-related bills into law Tuesday, including one that changes school board member term limits.

The new bill limits terms from 12 years to eight years.

Last year, the legislature and Governor DeSantis capped the limit at 12 years and now they’re reducing it to eight years. Both the State House and Senate passed the measure overwhelmingly.

“There is an opportunity for new folks with new ideas, fresh blood so to speak to be able to serve in different positions not only on the school board, county commission, different cities, whatever it might be,” Steve Moss, Bay District Schools chairman, said. “Me, personally, I don’t think term limits are a bad thing and again eight years is a pretty long time, two terms for someone to serve on the school board, but after that it is probably time for someone else as long as their willing to take that position.”

School board officials say that the current members are grandfathered in to the 12-year limit.

