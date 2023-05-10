High-speed chase lands a Santa Rosa Beach woman in jail

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A Santa Rosa Beach woman has been arrested after she allegedly caused a crash and fled the scene of the accident Tuesday night.

Just after 7 pm, last night, Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were attending the town council meeting in Caryville when they say they witnessed a black passenger car traveling east on US Hwy 90 collide with another vehicle.

According to the deputies, the black car regained control and continued traveling, leaving the scene of the accident.

WCSO deputies said they tried commanding for the driver to stop the vehicle but the driver increased their speed and continued.

Deputies say that’s when they attempted to do a traffic stop.

The driver, later identified as, 29-year-old, Taylor Suzanne Hamilton, allegedly evaded vehicles in the opposite lane of traffic and increased speeds in excess of 110 mph. Hamilton finally began to reduce speed and stop near the intersection of Wilcox Crossing Rd. and US HWY 90 where Hamilton was arrested.

An inventory of the vehicle resulted in deputies locating a bottle of whiskey in the floorboard of the vehicle.

Hamilton was arrested and transported to Washington County where she faces charges of DUI and flee and elude.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.