Hotter temperatures on the way!

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar for NWFL. But fog and low clouds are showing up across most inland areas from HWY 20 and north. We’ll see the fog lift out and disperse fairly quickly as temperatures warm this morning from the already warm and muggy start.

Temperatures start out around 69° and warm into the mid 70s by 8 to 9am. Dress comfortably for a hot and humid day ahead where highs reach the mid 80s on the coast to low 90s in spots inland.

That heat will generate some rising motion to the air over inland areas. Rising motion in the atmosphere is unstable motion and fosters cloud and rain chances. Some storms will start to pop up just north of the coast after 2 or 3pm and march inland on southerly winds. They’ll be hit or miss but widely scattered along the Panhandle this afternoon and fade away into the evening.

We’ll see very similar days ahead for Thursday and Friday with support from a decaying backdoor cold front moving into the Southeast from the northeast. The front will be the focal point for developing rain chances Thursday and Friday in the afternoons as it wafts and waves in the Eastern Panhandle around the Apalachicola River, on up into Georgia and then west into Alabama. On Friday, however, it may bump a little further west to include rain chances around Hwy231.

Bottom Line

For today, mostly sunny skies after a bit of morning fog followed by afternoon scattered storms developing away from the coast. Highs today reach the mid 80s on the coast to near 91 inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has a similar hot, humid, and scattered afternoon rain chance ahead for Thursday and Friday as well.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.