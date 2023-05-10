Next step taken to approve new event center in PCB

The new Sabre Event Center is said to be an 18-month long project and will be funded by several organizations.
The new Event center is awaiting approval in order to receive funds to begin the building.
By Talor Maree
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new event center in Panama City Beach is another step closer to happening.

The tourist development council gave a proposal for the Sabre Event Center at the Publix Sports Complex. It’s 130,000 square ft. Facility.

The center will include sporting events, concerts, and a storm shelter said to withstand up to 200 mph winds.

Visit Panama City Beach Executive Director Dan Rowe said it’s a ‘catalyst’ for the community. He said expects it to be a big addition to Bay County, serving multiple purposes.

”This is really going to be one of those centerpieces of a lot of action you know for Panama City Beach, for Bay County,” said Rowe. “It’s going to help support all aspects of bay county’s economy. You know tourism is front and center, and you know this facility is one of those ‘catalysts’ to help achieve all of those goals.”

The TDC said the project is still in the works of being approved.

They say the total cost of the Sabre Center will be around $45 million.

