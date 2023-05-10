Police ask for help identifying Panama City fraud suspects

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office are looking for three people who they believe are involved in the theft and fraudulent use of a debit card that belonged to a local youth sports group.

Police say the debit card was stolen from a local business in March. The card was then used multiple times at retail stores in and area Panama City multiple times.

According to officials, the man and two women seen in store surveillance footage are responsible.

Anyone with information should call the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and speak with Lt. Jeremy Mathis at (850) 248-2102. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at (850) 785-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.