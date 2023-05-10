Popular Panama City boat ramps will officially remain open

The boat ramp located at the Downtown Marina will officially remain open after city...
The boat ramp located at the Downtown Marina will officially remain open after city commissioners passed a resolution on it.(WJHG)
By Victoria Scott
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A controversial topic of discussion in Panama City can finally be put to rest.

Commissioners approved a resolution to keep the boat ramps located at the St Andrews Marina and the Downtown Marina open.

“We made a resolution, which is about the fullest extent the Commission could do,” Commissioner Josh Street said. “I don’t know of anything else we could do to reassure the general public other than what we did today.”

City leaders said passing the resolution will give people more water access. Maintaining parking spaces for boaters is also part of the resolution. Commissioners said at least 50 spaces will be dedicated to boaters at the Downtown Marina. A minimum of 13 spots will be maintained at the St Andrews Marina.

“So, it’s really only going to become a problem as we continue to revitalize,” Commissioner Jenna Haligas said. “We wanted to protect the boaters by putting in 50 dedicated spots. Where those will be once it’s just thriving and wonderful? We don’t know yet, but we’ve made the commitment to have dedicated boat parking.”

Haligas also said parking isn’t an issue since the demand isn’t there yet.

Commissioners said they have a vision of building a parking garage at some point in the future.

