Port St. Joe Election Results

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The election results are in for Tuesday’s Port St. Joe municipal election.

One of the top races on the ballot was for the Mayor of Port St. Joe. Incumbent Rex Buzzett defeated Amos Pittman Jr. with 61% of the vote. Buzzett tallied 817 votes with Pittman Jr. receiving 518 votes.

Port St. Joe’s Commissioner, Group 2 seat was also up for grabs. Steve Kerigan defeated Alan “Al” Wetzstein with 68% of the vote. Kerigan garnered 888 votes and Weinstein received 405 votes.

Two ordinances were also on the ballot. Ordinance 579 changes the length of mayor and commissioner terms from two years to four years. That measure failed with 56% of the vote. Ordinance 580 changes dates of general and runoff elections dates from the second Tuesday in May and two weeks later to the Tuesday 11 weeks prior to the possible runoff election. That would be the the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November. That ordinance passed with 57% of the vote.

