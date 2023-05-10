Summer trends on this Wear It Wednesday

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - All the summery feels are on display in the NewsChannel 7 studio this Wear It Wednesday.

Owners, Lexie Blessing and Camille Morin of Honeycomb Lane stopped by to discuss colorful fashion trends as summer is quickly approaching.

These great fits combine style with comfort featuring cool and soft fabrics for those not so cool days ahead.

Shop these trendy styles at Honeycomb Lane’s online boutique here and check out their Facebook page for the latest deals.

