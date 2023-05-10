PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is Maggie Bartlow from North Bay Haven Charter School.

“It feels really exciting. I was taken by surprise when they called me down. Honestly, I was a little concerned I was going to be in trouble when they called me to the front office. So, when I found out it was this, I was very excited,” said Maggie.

Maggie is a sophomore at the charter school. She was nominated for her academics and leadership, but her mentorship is what sets her apart.

At such a young age, Maggie is helping instill confidence in her teammates and providing words of encouragement when needed.

She said she’s fascinated by what they can do, “It’s just really amazing what our younger kids are doing. We have 11 and 12-year-olds out here running times that are competitive with high schoolers. It’s just really incredible.”

Maggie is a champion runner in her own right. She broke the record for the 32-hundred-meter run in track at her old school in San Antonio. Then, transferred to North Bay Haven and broke the record for the 16 and 32 hundred here.

But sports and extracurricular’s activities fall short of first place in Maggie’s life.

The band member, track, and cross-country star says she really enjoys math.

“Academics have always been number one in my life. They’ve been over athletics and extracurriculars. I take my classes very seriously. I enjoy learning, especially math,” said Maggie.

Maggie said what drives her to be such a great student, runner, and teammate is hard to pin down.

She said, “It’s hard to say what exactly motivates me. I have a desire to be the best that I can be, and I know I will be disappointed if I’m not pushing myself to be the best.”

Congratulations Maggie on earning this week’s 850Strong Student of the Week Award.

