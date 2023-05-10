Tuesday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm & humid night tonight in NWFL w/patchy dense fog developing. Lows will fall into the upper 60s. On Wednesday we will see a mix of sun and clouds w/highs in the low to mid 80s at the coast and upper 80s to near 90 inland. There will be some spotty storms mainly inland along the seabreeze at 40% w/a 20% chance at the coast. Rain chances will remain spotty and mainly inland this week with mostly 80s for highs and lows near 70. Mother’s Day weekend looks toasty and mainly dry.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

