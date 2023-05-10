Two injured in Bay County crash

Two people were injured in a crash on State Road 20 in Bay County Tuesday morning.
Two people were injured in a crash on State Road 20 in Bay County Tuesday morning.(Source: MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two people were injured in a crash on State Road 20 in Bay County Tuesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the incident happened around 11:05 a.m. near the intersection of SR 20 and Sandstone Road.

According to troopers, a silver SUV was driving east on SR 20 behind a red pickup truck. When the truck slowed down to make a left turn on Sandstone Rd., the SUV began to pass in the left lane in a passing zone.

Officials say the driver of the truck did not see the SUV trying to pass, causing the truck to collide with the left side of the SUV.

The truck rolled multiple times before coming to a stop.

The driver of the truck, a Blountstown man, 57, had minor injures.

The SUV driver, a Panama City woman, 33, had serious injures. The 4-year-old passenger in the SUV was not injured.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He’s facing charges of trafficking in meth, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana over...
Man arrested after drug investigation
Governor signs legislation changing graduation requirements for 2023.
Governor signs legislation changing graduation requirements for 2023
Fatal Hwy 77 crasg
At least one person killed in crash near SR 77 and CR 388
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
Police: High school coach admits to hiding cameras in locker rooms for 2 years
Tennessee man wanted for attempted murder captured in Walton County.
Tennessee man wanted for attempted murder captured in Walton County

Latest News

Police ask for help identifying Panama City fraud suspects
Police ask for help identifying Panama City fraud suspects
The new Event center is awaiting approval in order to receive funds to begin the building.
Next step taken to approve new event center in PCB
The boat ramp located at the Downtown Marina will officially remain open after city...
Popular Panama City boat ramps will officially remain open
Representatives with the Walton County Tourism Department report the total economic impact of...
Walton County 2022 tourism numbers released