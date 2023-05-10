Two injured in Bay County crash

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two people were injured in a crash on State Road 20 in Bay County Tuesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the incident happened around 11:05 a.m. near the intersection of SR 20 and Sandstone Road.

According to troopers, a silver SUV was driving east on SR 20 behind a red pickup truck. When the truck slowed down to make a left turn on Sandstone Rd., the SUV began to pass in the left lane in a passing zone.

Officials say the driver of the truck did not see the SUV trying to pass, causing the truck to collide with the left side of the SUV.

The truck rolled multiple times before coming to a stop.

The driver of the truck, a Blountstown man, 57, had minor injures.

The SUV driver, a Panama City woman, 33, had serious injures. The 4-year-old passenger in the SUV was not injured.

