Woman arrested on sexual battery charges

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Washington County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman after they say she had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.

WCSO said they got a complaint from a parent of a former Washington County School District student about an alleged inappropriate sexual conduct by Crystal Nicole Carter, 43.

While investigating, authorities tell us they received statements from the parent alleging her son was involved in a sexual relationship with Carter during December of 2021. The parent also stated that Carter had arranged meetings at her home with the student who was still attending high school.

Carter was charged with unlawful sexual activity with certain minors and was booked into the Washington County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Additional charges are pending further investigation as authorities anticipate there are more victims involved.

If you have any information, call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111.

