2 troopers injured stopping wrong-way driver on Phoenix freeway

Troopers said they had to ram the car to get her to stop.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - Two troopers were injured after stopping a driver who was driving the wrong way on State Route 51 early Thursday morning.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says just before 2 a.m. an 82-year-old woman got on the SR-51 near Shea Boulevard. She drove southbound in the northbound lanes for about five miles before two troopers were able to stop her by intentionally hitting her car around Glendale Avenue.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both troopers suffered minor injuries and were able to drive themselves to the hospital.

The Department of Public Safety said it appears the driver was confused, and impairment is not a factor.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

