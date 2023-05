Area Scores and Highlights from Wednesday, May 10th

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Baseball - 1st Round Playoffs

1A Class

Holmes 4 Northview 3

Port St. Joe 1 Chipley 2

Franklin 6 Bozeman 8

Jay 9 Paxton 6

Holmes will play Jay, Chipley will play Bozeman in Regional Finals

6A Class

Fleming Island 5 Mosley 6

Mosley will play Buccholz in Regional Semi-Finals

High School Softball

3A Class

West Nassau 4 Marianna 0

North Bay Haven 0 Baldwin 15

4A Class

Arnold 9 Paxon 2

South Walton 3 West Florida 2

Arnold will play Wakulla, South Walton will play Baker County in Regional Semi-Finals

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.