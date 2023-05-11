Firefighters save cat that got stuck under floor during a renovation

Firefighters saved a cat that got stuck under the floor during a home renovation project. (Credit: Town of Surf City Fire Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURF CITY, N.C. (CNN) - In North Carolina, a curious cat that was checking out a bathroom remodeling project ended up becoming part of it.

Surf City firefighters posted photos on their Facebook page showing the rescue.

Last weekend, the cat crawled into a hole in the floorboards during construction and no one noticed until it was too late.

Firefighters removed the brand-new shower floor and the cat popped up.

The cat was not hurt and even made new friends with the firefighters.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenny Chesney Gulf Coast Jam
Kenny Chesney to replace Morgan Wallen at Gulf Coast Jam
Investigators believe Anastasia Gilley's body was found in Alabama early Wednesday morning.
Body of missing Jackson County woman found
Governor signs legislation changing graduation requirements for 2023.
Governor signs legislation changing graduation requirements for 2023
McCoy was charged with Felony Battery (X2), Aggravated Assault, Simple Battery, Possession of...
BCSO arrests member of the Outlaws
Marquis Devan McCloud Houston County Jail booking photo.
Man charged with killing pregnant woman faced multiple rape, other charges

Latest News

Two photos show the successful end of the search effort for eight-year-old Nante Niemi in the...
Boy lost for 2 days in Michigan park prayed he wouldn’t spend ‘rest of my life’ in woods
Troopers said they had to ram the car to get her to stop.
2 troopers injured stopping wrong-way driver on Phoenix freeway
File - Tulips are processed for commercial sale in the Holland Ridge Farms greenhouse, Friday,...
US wholesale price data for April points to easing inflation pressures
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will speak at a news conference in Destin.
Governor DeSantis holding news conference in Destin
A 13-year-old exchanged gunfire with police during a chase through a residential neighborhood...
13-year-old, police officer injured in gun battle outside Florida apartment complex, authorities say