Governor DeSantis holding news conference in Destin

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will speak at a news conference in Destin.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will speak at a news conference in Destin.(Kaytie Boomer/The Bay City Times via AP)
By Jessica Foster
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Governor Ron DeSantis is traveling to Destin Thursday morning. The governor will be holding a news conference with Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Florida’s Surgeon General.

There’s no word on what Governor DeSantis plans to speak on at the conference. At past appearances with Dr. Ladapo, the two have spoken against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and have applauded Florida’s efforts to keep businesses and schools open during the pandemic.

The nation’s COVID-19 public health emergency will end Thursday night after first being put in place in February 2020.

WJHG-TV will be reporting from the conference.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenny Chesney Gulf Coast Jam
Kenny Chesney to replace Morgan Wallen at Gulf Coast Jam
Investigators believe Anastasia Gilley's body was found in Alabama early Wednesday morning.
Body of missing Jackson County woman found
Governor signs legislation changing graduation requirements for 2023.
Governor signs legislation changing graduation requirements for 2023
McCoy was charged with Felony Battery (X2), Aggravated Assault, Simple Battery, Possession of...
BCSO arrests member of the Outlaws
Marquis Devan McCloud Houston County Jail booking photo.
Man charged with killing pregnant woman faced multiple rape, other charges

Latest News

Empowering young girls across the nation.
National Girls Inc. Week
Empowering young girls across the nation.
National Girls Inc. Week
Ironman Preview
Ironman Preview
Missing Pregnant Woman’s Body Found
Missing Pregnant Woman’s Body Found