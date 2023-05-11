Governor DeSantis holding news conference in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Governor Ron DeSantis is traveling to Destin Thursday morning. The governor will be holding a news conference with Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Florida’s Surgeon General.

There’s no word on what Governor DeSantis plans to speak on at the conference. At past appearances with Dr. Ladapo, the two have spoken against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and have applauded Florida’s efforts to keep businesses and schools open during the pandemic.

The nation’s COVID-19 public health emergency will end Thursday night after first being put in place in February 2020.

WJHG-TV will be reporting from the conference.

