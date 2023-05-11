Panama City Police receive $175K for new engagement trailer

St. Joe Company and Bill Cramer Cheverolet, Buick, GMC help fund a new tool for Panama City...
St. Joe Company and Bill Cramer Cheverolet, Buick, GMC help fund a new tool for Panama City Police's new engagement trailer.(WJHG)
By Talor Maree
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Panama City Police are preparing to take community engagement to the next level.

The St. Joe Company and Bill Cramer Chevrolet Buick GMC awarded the department more than $175,000. The money will go toward a new police community outreach engagement trailer.

It will act almost like a pop-up shop. Officers will be able to travel to local schools, and parks to actively engage with the community.

Officials tell us the trailer will have an entertainment lounge, along with a game and snack zone for kids.

Police Chief Mark Smith said the new tool will allow officers to show their human side.

”It gives the opportunity to help mentor that youth,” Smith said. “To come here and be a participant with us, or just go and have something fun to do that day that’s safe and you know, get a snow cone from it or a bag of popcorn while you’re doing this and engage with the officers while you have a few hours of fun.”

Chief Smith said the trailer will eventually need a calendar for future events.

The new engagement trailer is set to arrive in about one month.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenny Chesney Gulf Coast Jam
Kenny Chesney to replace Morgan Wallen at Gulf Coast Jam
Governor signs legislation changing graduation requirements for 2023.
Governor signs legislation changing graduation requirements for 2023
Fatal Hwy 77 crasg
At least one person killed in crash near SR 77 and CR 388
Investigators believe Anastasia Gilley's body was found in Alabama early Wednesday morning.
Body of missing Jackson County woman found
FILE - Morgan Wallen performs on the first night of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, on...
Morgan Wallen cancels Gulf Coast Jam performance

Latest News

The annual Visit Panama City Beach Iron Man Gulf Coast Triathlon returns for its 41st year.
Visit Panama City Beach IRONMAN 70.3 Gulf Coast returns
Rain chances will be more likely inland on Thursday.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Rain chances will be more likely inland on Thursday.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Visit Panama City Beach Iron Man Gulf Coast Returns for its 41st race
Visit Panama City Beach Iron Man Gulf Coast