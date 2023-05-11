Panama City Police receive $175K for new engagement trailer

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Panama City Police are preparing to take community engagement to the next level.

The St. Joe Company and Bill Cramer Chevrolet Buick GMC awarded the department more than $175,000. The money will go toward a new police community outreach engagement trailer.

It will act almost like a pop-up shop. Officers will be able to travel to local schools, and parks to actively engage with the community.

Officials tell us the trailer will have an entertainment lounge, along with a game and snack zone for kids.

Police Chief Mark Smith said the new tool will allow officers to show their human side.

”It gives the opportunity to help mentor that youth,” Smith said. “To come here and be a participant with us, or just go and have something fun to do that day that’s safe and you know, get a snow cone from it or a bag of popcorn while you’re doing this and engage with the officers while you have a few hours of fun.”

Chief Smith said the trailer will eventually need a calendar for future events.

The new engagement trailer is set to arrive in about one month.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.