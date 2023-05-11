‘Sesame Street’ introduces first Filipino character

"Sesame Street" welcomed T.J., the program's first Filipino-American character. (Source: Sesame Workshop)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Just in time for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May, “Sesame Street” has welcomed its first Filipino character.

T.J., the program’s newest Muppet, is voiced by puppeteer and performer Yinan Shentu.

Filipino-American animator Bobby Pontillas said he based T.J. on two of his friends’ kids.

Pontillas wrote on Instagram that he and Sesame Workshop’s creative director of character design collaborated on the character.

A Korean-American character, Ji-Young, was introduced on “Sesame Street” in 2021.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenny Chesney Gulf Coast Jam
Kenny Chesney to replace Morgan Wallen at Gulf Coast Jam
Investigators believe Anastasia Gilley's body was found in Alabama early Wednesday morning.
Body of missing Jackson County woman found
Governor signs legislation changing graduation requirements for 2023.
Governor signs legislation changing graduation requirements for 2023
McCoy was charged with Felony Battery (X2), Aggravated Assault, Simple Battery, Possession of...
BCSO arrests member of the Outlaws
Marquis Devan McCloud Houston County Jail booking photo.
Man charged with killing pregnant woman faced multiple rape, other charges

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks on the debt limit during an event at SUNY Westchester Community...
Debt limit fight: Biden meeting with congressional leaders put off until next week
FILE - This March 28, 2017, photo provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows...
Court: Records of Florida grand jury’s Jeffrey Epstein investigation can be made public
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Authorities release BAC of alleged drunk driver in crash that killed newlywed bride
U.S. Rep. George Santos is surrounded by media as he leaves the federal courthouse in Central...
Expel George Santos? GOP leaders aren’t ready to take that step
A group of several hundred people protest the death of Jordan Neely, Friday, May 5, 2023, at...
Man who choked NYC subway rider to death will face manslaughter charge, prosecutors say