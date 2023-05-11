Summery weather persists for NWFL

By Ryan Michaels
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a bit of a cloudy start this morning. We’ll see more clouds than anything umbrella worthy this morning, and for most, much of the day.

We’re warm and humid so dress comfortably. Temperatures are getting started near 70 degrees this morning.

Another hot and humid day lies ahead. Highs today return to the upper 80s inland to low to mid 80s on the coast. Feels like temperatures push the upper 80s on the coast to low to mid 90s inland.

Some storms will start to pop up just north of Hwy20 and near the Tri-State after 2 or 3pm and march inland on southerly winds. They’ll fade away into the evening.

We’ll see very similar day for Friday with support from a decaying backdoor cold front moving into the Panhandle from the northeast. The front will be the focal point for developing rain chances Thursday and Friday in the afternoons as it wafts and waves in the Eastern Panhandle around the Apalachicola River to the Tri-State on up into Georgia and then west into Alabama. On Friday, however, it may bump a little further west to include rain chances for more of NWFL.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly cloudy skies followed by afternoon scattered storms developing north of Hwy20 late this afternoon. Highs today reach the mid 80s on the coast to near 89 inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has a similar hot, humid, and scattered afternoon rain chance ahead for Friday as well.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenny Chesney Gulf Coast Jam
Kenny Chesney to replace Morgan Wallen at Gulf Coast Jam
Investigators believe Anastasia Gilley's body was found in Alabama early Wednesday morning.
Body of missing Jackson County woman found
Governor signs legislation changing graduation requirements for 2023.
Governor signs legislation changing graduation requirements for 2023
McCoy was charged with Felony Battery (X2), Aggravated Assault, Simple Battery, Possession of...
BCSO arrests member of the Outlaws
Marquis Devan McCloud Houston County Jail booking photo.
Man charged with killing pregnant woman faced multiple rape, other charges

Latest News

Rain chances will be more likely inland on Thursday.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Rain chances will be more likely inland on Thursday.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says some inland scattered showers develop to try and cool us off...
Hotter temperatures on the way!
Spotty storms will rumble mainly inland on Wednesday.
Tuesday Evening Forecast