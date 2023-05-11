Summery weather persists for NWFL

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a bit of a cloudy start this morning. We’ll see more clouds than anything umbrella worthy this morning, and for most, much of the day.

We’re warm and humid so dress comfortably. Temperatures are getting started near 70 degrees this morning.

Another hot and humid day lies ahead. Highs today return to the upper 80s inland to low to mid 80s on the coast. Feels like temperatures push the upper 80s on the coast to low to mid 90s inland.

Some storms will start to pop up just north of Hwy20 and near the Tri-State after 2 or 3pm and march inland on southerly winds. They’ll fade away into the evening.

We’ll see very similar day for Friday with support from a decaying backdoor cold front moving into the Panhandle from the northeast. The front will be the focal point for developing rain chances Thursday and Friday in the afternoons as it wafts and waves in the Eastern Panhandle around the Apalachicola River to the Tri-State on up into Georgia and then west into Alabama. On Friday, however, it may bump a little further west to include rain chances for more of NWFL.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly cloudy skies followed by afternoon scattered storms developing north of Hwy20 late this afternoon. Highs today reach the mid 80s on the coast to near 89 inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has a similar hot, humid, and scattered afternoon rain chance ahead for Friday as well.

