TSA: Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport sees record number of gun confiscations

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With summer just around the corner, and more people traveling in and out of the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) each year, Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) agents are keeping their eye on another growing issue.

TSA representatives said a record number of guns were confiscated by TSA at the airport in 2022. They said they found 27 guns in 2022, with only 15 reportedly being found and confiscated in 2021, and 7 in 2020.

TSA agents said as the peak of travel season approaches, they are preparing for a spike in firearms and other prohibited items at their checkpoints.

“Across the country, the numbers keep rising,” TSA Spokesperson Sari Koshetz said. “We stop at least 15,000 pounds of these types of items every year at this airport alone. And that’s millions of pounds across the country.”

While firearms are a big issue agents keep an eye out for, Koshetz said they are simply looking for anything that could potentially be dangerous, such as items that are or could be used as weapons. That includes chemicals or hazardous materials.

“Some of these items, obviously, are dangerous,” Koshetz said. “You don’t want the passenger sitting next to you to have that item. And certainly, bringing a gun to a federal checkpoint is a dangerous situation. If you want to travel with your gun, it has to be in your checked bag. So, what you do is you declare it to the airline when you check in, it has to be in a locked hard-sided case and unloaded.”

Koshetz said while there are ways you can travel with your firearm, it’s important to know the laws in your destination.

“While you might be able to have this gun in Florida, if you land someplace like New York, you can’t even have it in your checked bag. You will be arrested,” Koshetz added.

So, when you’re packing up for your next trip, make sure you know what is in your possession, and TSA agents said to also plan on getting to the airport at least two hours before your flight’s departure to ensure you can get through in time.

