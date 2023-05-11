Visit Panama City Beach IRONMAN 70.3 Gulf Coast returns

The annual Visit Panama City Beach Iron Man Gulf Coast Triathlon returns for its 41st year.
The annual Visit Panama City Beach Iron Man Gulf Coast Triathlon returns for its 41st year.(WJHG)
By Talor Maree
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hundreds of athletes are registering for the Visit Panama City Beach IRONMAN 70.3, formerly known as the Gulf Coast Triathlon.

Athletes are streaming in from far and wide to test their endurance skills. Before taking the IRONMAN title, the triathlon was owned by a local non-profit organization, Gulf Coast Triathlon, until 2016.

The races include a 1.2-mile swim in the Gulf around the Russell Fields Pier, a 56-mile bike ride followed by a 13.1-mile run to the finish line.

Caption

Nearly 2,000 people are registered for the event.

“We’re just carrying on its rich tradition in the community,” said Ben Rausa, Race Director. “And, we’ve grown together, we’ve been through a lot, and we’re here to say.”

The IRONMAN event is part of the Vinfast IRONMAN North America Series.

The race will begin at the Edgewater Beach and Golf Resort on Saturday.

The Visit Panama City Beach IRONMAN 70.3 Gulf Coast is in its 41st year.

The larger race returns on November 4, 2023, celebrating its 25th year.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenny Chesney Gulf Coast Jam
Kenny Chesney to replace Morgan Wallen at Gulf Coast Jam
Governor signs legislation changing graduation requirements for 2023.
Governor signs legislation changing graduation requirements for 2023
Fatal Hwy 77 crasg
At least one person killed in crash near SR 77 and CR 388
Investigators believe Anastasia Gilley's body was found in Alabama early Wednesday morning.
Body of missing Jackson County woman found
FILE - Morgan Wallen performs on the first night of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, on...
Morgan Wallen cancels Gulf Coast Jam performance

Latest News

St. Joe Company and Bill Cramer Cheverolet, Buick, GMC help fund a new tool for Panama City...
Panama City Police receive $175K for new engagement trailer
Rain chances will be more likely inland on Thursday.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Rain chances will be more likely inland on Thursday.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Visit Panama City Beach Iron Man Gulf Coast Returns for its 41st race
Visit Panama City Beach Iron Man Gulf Coast