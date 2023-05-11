Visit Panama City Beach IRONMAN 70.3 Gulf Coast returns

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hundreds of athletes are registering for the Visit Panama City Beach IRONMAN 70.3, formerly known as the Gulf Coast Triathlon.

Athletes are streaming in from far and wide to test their endurance skills. Before taking the IRONMAN title, the triathlon was owned by a local non-profit organization, Gulf Coast Triathlon, until 2016.

The races include a 1.2-mile swim in the Gulf around the Russell Fields Pier, a 56-mile bike ride followed by a 13.1-mile run to the finish line.

Nearly 2,000 people are registered for the event.

“We’re just carrying on its rich tradition in the community,” said Ben Rausa, Race Director. “And, we’ve grown together, we’ve been through a lot, and we’re here to say.”

The IRONMAN event is part of the Vinfast IRONMAN North America Series.

The race will begin at the Edgewater Beach and Golf Resort on Saturday.

The Visit Panama City Beach IRONMAN 70.3 Gulf Coast is in its 41st year.

The larger race returns on November 4, 2023, celebrating its 25th year.

