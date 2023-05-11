Wednesday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight in NWFL w/lows in the upper 60s. Watch for patchy fog as well. On Thursday expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 80s at the coast and mid to upper 80s inland. Winds will be SE/S at 5-10 mph. Rain chances will be 20% at the coast and 40% inland. The warm and humid weather with mainly inland rain chances continue into the start of the weekend. Mother’s Day right now appears to be mainly hot and dry.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

