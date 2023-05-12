Actor Dolph Lundgren reveals cancer diagnosis

The actor best known for his role in "Rocky" says he's been dealing with cancer for almost a...
The actor best known for his role in "Rocky" says he's been dealing with cancer for almost a decade.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The 65-year-old “Rocky” franchise star recently shared that he has quietly been dealing cancer since doctors found a tumor in his kidney in 2015.

Doctors found more tumors in 2020 after he experienced what he believed was acid reflux.

Those tumors were surgically removed.

Then, doctors said they found another tumor, this time in his liver and that it had grown so large it was inoperable.

That’s when Lundgren decided to get a second opinion.

The second doctor was able to find a mutation that made the cancer treatable by medication, and it reportedly helped shrink the tumor by 90%.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details are being released in the death investigation of 19-year-old Anastasia Gilley.
New details released in death of pregnant Jackson County woman
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2019, photo, a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse stands in front of...
Disney World ending theme park reservation requirements
Governor signs legislation changing graduation requirements for 2023.
Governor signs legislation changing graduation requirements for 2023
McCoy was charged with Felony Battery (X2), Aggravated Assault, Simple Battery, Possession of...
BCSO arrests member of the Outlaws
Kenny Chesney Gulf Coast Jam
Kenny Chesney to replace Morgan Wallen at Gulf Coast Jam

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden and Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez meet at the Palace of...
US, Spain collaboration on migration looms large as Biden, Sánchez hold talks at White House
People protesting the chokehold death of Jordan Neely disrupted subway service.
Man who fatally choked NYC subway rider to surrender on manslaughter charge
Carol Jarrett, of Salem, raises her fist during a rally calling for an end to the Senate...
GOP boycott in Oregon threatens abortion, transgender bills and protesters’ own political careers
US Marshals arrested Nasir Grant, one of two inmates who escaped a Philadelphia prison on Sunday.
Authorities capture 1 of 2 inmates who escaped from Philadelphia prison