The best Mother’s Day brunch with Chef Crider

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Moms everywhere need to be appreciated and celebrated. This Mother’s Day, what better way to celebrate than through food.

Chef Denise Crider with Gulf Coast State Culinary stopped by the studio to share some useful tips and tricks on how to prepare the best Mother’s Day brunch.

Brunch is a neat thing because whether you are serving breakfast items, lunch specials, or you’re really not too sure what it is you’ve made, at brunch it doesn’t matter.

While Chef Crider makes everything look easy, these simple recipes including various versions of avocado toast and “overnight casserole” are sure to be a hit with mom and everyone else fitting over what is left.

