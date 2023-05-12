Fourth Annual Emancipation Day Festival of Northwest FL

4th Annual Emancipation Day Festival of Northwest FL
By Allison Baker
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Fourth Annual Two-Day Emancipation Day Festival of Northwest FL kicks off on May 19th.

The festival will be held on Friday, May 19, and Saturday, May 29 in Two Egg, FL. Organizers say the event was a huge success last year.

The organization tells NewsChannel 7 it has decided to focus more on youth interaction and education by creating an End-of-year Field Trip and making it accessible for all Jackson County students.

Students will get to see reenactments from Chipola College’s Fine & Performing Arts, learn more local and state history as well as interact with community members through exhibits and experience some fun traditions.

On Saturday, May 20 the “Great American Parade” begins at 9:30 a.m. followed by both a Best Cake Competition and then a Best BBQ Rib Competition.

There will also be the annual special presentation of the Derwin Hazelton Community Service Award for a well-deserving community member.

The festival will be from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm on both days.

The festival is also in conjunction with the city of Jacob’s annual May Day celebration. The City of Jacob’s Annual May Day Celebration will be Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 2:00 pm at the Jacob City Veterans Memorial Park located on SR Highway, 162, 2321 Jacob Main Street, Jacob City, FL.

