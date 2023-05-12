FREEDOM FRIDAY: Farren Bradford

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Newschannel 7 highlights an overcomer of addiction in our Freedom Friday segment.

A mother of two says she didn’t make it easy on her parents.

“I was pretty rebellious when I was little like I didn’t never really listen to what my parents said,” exclaims Farren Bradford.

She says she listened to the wrong people instead.

“Pretty much a people pleaser, and it just led me in bad relationships, which led me to drugs and alcohol,” Bradford added.

She says she couldn’t function without painkillers for two years along with a lesser-known drug.

“I also went through a stage where I was addicted to scoop,” Bradford explained, that is a liquid drug made out of things you can find under your kitchen sink.

Most people don’t think of freedom when they see a jail, but that is where Bradford said she found freedom from her addiction.

“Every time I got sober was when I went to jail. Every time it took me going to jail to open up my eyes and actually stop, which I will say that jail saved my life this past time,” she said.

Nearly going to prison, she says she learned how to get into her Bible and rely deeply on her faith, thanks to a jail ministry called Most Excellent Way.

That would lead to her going to Humble House, where she now works to help others.

“Just get back up and try again. I mean, it’s one day at a time,” she urges to anyone fighting their own fight against addiction.

She says if you are struggling with addiction, just take the first step, “Go to detox and start from there.”

She recommends staying in a close relationship with God and don’t get bogged down if you make a mistake.

“Live life to the fullest and definitely don’t stop trying,” she said.

Farren says after going through various recovery programs and losing custody of her kids, she’s now celebrating 11 months of sobriety with both kids back home with her.

