Panama City police memorial honors fallen officers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - They’re the first ones who run into danger and all too often they pay with their life. On Thursday, the Panama City Police Department honored those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Panama City police honored their fellow fallen officers from Bay County in a memorial held Thursday morning. Commanding officers took to the podium honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“It’s one of those things where you never want to be that officer, but you may be,” said Sgt. Joseph Record, PCPD. “And you want to make sure you appreciate those who have sacrificed.”

Officers raised a flag and fired three shots into the air, while police stood at attention.

“It’s a scary realism, I would say,” Sgt. Record said. “The fact that my wife and my kids are at home every night when I’m out working. So, for them, it’s got to be way worse than it is for me. Because I’m facing what I’m facing, I’m dealing with what I’m dealing with. But they’re at home, not knowing until I get home in the morning.”

Sgt. Record said he’s honored to be a part of the memorial along with his work family and pay respects.

“To have that time; to show remembrance and to show respect for the officers not only the officers that are not here but the officers that go out every single day,” he said. “So it’s a wonderful thing and I am absolutely floored to be a part of it”

