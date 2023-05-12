Panama City police memorial honors fallen officers

PC Law Enforcement Memorial
By Talor Maree
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - They’re the first ones who run into danger and all too often they pay with their life. On Thursday, the Panama City Police Department honored those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Panama City police honored their fellow fallen officers from Bay County in a memorial held Thursday morning. Commanding officers took to the podium honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“It’s one of those things where you never want to be that officer, but you may be,” said Sgt. Joseph Record, PCPD. “And you want to make sure you appreciate those who have sacrificed.”

Officers raised a flag and fired three shots into the air, while police stood at attention.

“It’s a scary realism, I would say,” Sgt. Record said. “The fact that my wife and my kids are at home every night when I’m out working. So, for them, it’s got to be way worse than it is for me. Because I’m facing what I’m facing, I’m dealing with what I’m dealing with. But they’re at home, not knowing until I get home in the morning.”

Sgt. Record said he’s honored to be a part of the memorial along with his work family and pay respects.

“To have that time; to show remembrance and to show respect for the officers not only the officers that are not here but the officers that go out every single day,” he said. “So it’s a wonderful thing and I am absolutely floored to be a part of it”

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenny Chesney Gulf Coast Jam
Kenny Chesney to replace Morgan Wallen at Gulf Coast Jam
Investigators believe Anastasia Gilley's body was found in Alabama early Wednesday morning.
Body of missing Jackson County woman found
Governor signs legislation changing graduation requirements for 2023.
Governor signs legislation changing graduation requirements for 2023
McCoy was charged with Felony Battery (X2), Aggravated Assault, Simple Battery, Possession of...
BCSO arrests member of the Outlaws
Marquis Devan McCloud Houston County Jail booking photo.
Man charged with killing pregnant woman faced multiple rape, other charges

Latest News

PC Law Enforcement Memorial
PC Law Enforcement Memorial
DeSantis In Destin
DeSantis In Destin
Rain chances will be highest inland in the afternoon.
Thursday Evening Forecast
The Panama City Symphony Orchestra told students' stories through the sound of music.
Panama City Symphony Orchestra tells students’ stories through music