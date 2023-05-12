Panama City Symphony Orchestra tells students’ stories through music

The Panama City Symphony Orchestra told students' stories through the sound of music.
By Talor Maree
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Over at A. Gray Walsingham Academy, children experienced storytelling through the sound of music.

Panama City’s Symphony Orchestra used its instruments to bring characters to life. Students were told to close their eyes while the narrator described the story’s characters. Then the orchestra began to play, portraying different themes that students could understand.

Bass player, David Goldflies, explained how hearing music evokes feeling and imagination.

”Music is something that allows you to create your own emotion,” he said. “Like it’s not written down, it’s not like watching a movie where you see something and you react to a fight or an airplane or whatever. But you have to kind of imagine what your reaction will be, and everyone gets different reactions. I kind of sometimes feel like we’re like coming from another planet with this kind of music. And yet, certain kids will be inspired and they’ll say, ‘That looks kind of cool.”

Students asked the orchestra members questions about their instruments following their performance.

Funds from All-State Construction helped the symphony bring the show to life.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

