PCB artist writes children’s book

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Five years ago, Marlene East shared her idea for a children’s book with her daughter Allie Anderson.

“When mom first told me that she wanted to write a book I knew it was gonna be a fantastic idea,” said Anderson.

“We just have so many fun memories of growing up here on the beach.”

“We take lots of beach walks with the kids and grandkids and we see so many amazing types of wildlife,” said East. “I thought it would be really cool to do a children’s book about Panama City Beach.

Hurricane Michael and the pandemic put the project on pause. However last year the book ‘Aquatic Critters A to Z along the shores of PCB’ finally came to life.

“We were really hoping to connect with the kids and just help them feel proud of living in Panama City Beach because it’s a great place to live.”

Since the book came out, the mother-daughter duo has been busy.

“I think the coolest thing is when we went to Patronis {elementary} and all the kids were just engaged with the book,” said Anderson.

Which is pretty much the reaction anywhere they share the story.

“They were asking questions. they were sharing their own stories and fun things they’ve done at the beach. “It definitely sparks conversation. There’s so much to learn about our area and marine life too.”

Don’t tell the kids but they’re actually learning science while reading the book.

“One of the cool things about the book is in the very back we have science facts so that teachers can share the science facts with the children,” said East. “We’ve got all these from like NOAA and Oceana graphic institute.”

East infused her other passion into the pages.

“I’ve been a glass artist for about 22 years and I make lots of different types of wall art, bowls and plates and jewelry,” said East. “But just being able to put the arts into a book was just a fun thing to do.”

“So all the critters in the book she created with glass and then we took photos of them and were able to put them inside,” explained Anderson.

You can’t help but notice the colorful illustrations throughout the book. that’s all Allie’s doing. She’s a graphic designer.

“My mom had a big vision for what she wanted the book to look like,” said Anderson. “Because I know my mom really well.. I knew what she wanted.. She loves bright, bold happy colors and that’s what we did.”

It appears to be working.

You can find a copy of the book at marleneeastglassart.com and go to the aquatic critters page and order there... or there are copies available at Steamers Mercantile at Bayou on the Beach, Captain Anderson’s gift shop, The Center for the Arts in downtown Panama City, the Cultural Arts Alliance and the Miramar Beach creative campus.

Marlene’s glass art passion will be on full display for a few weeks at the Joe Center for the Arts in Port St. Joe. The opening night reception is Friday, May 12. It’s an exhibit featuring 8 glass artists from the Panhandle.

As for Allie Anderson, She is the event director of the Cultural Arts Alliance out of Walton County. This weekend the Arts Alliance will be holding its 35th annual Arts Quest Festival in Grand Boulevard in San Destin featuring 120 artists from across the country.

