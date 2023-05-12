PCB offers sign-on bonus for city jobs

By Jamilka Gibson
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The city of Panama City Beach will offer a one-time sign-on bonus for difficult to recruit or retain job positions within the city.

The bonus will be 10 percent of the position’s annual salary. Those who qualify must be a full-time employee and work at the city for at least a year.

Panama City Beach Councilman Michael Jarman says the city hopes the incentive will help recruit new members.

“As everyone knows it’s getting more and more difficult to get people hired on or at least even to apply for jobs these days and most of the times in city government we’re under-market compared to private sector salaries so it’s very difficult,” said Jarman. So, we’re trying everything we can, and this sign-on bonus is a part of initiative to try and bring people into employment into city government because we are desperate for certain positions.”

To apply visit the city website. Officials say some of the hard to recruit and retain jobs positions include Geographic Information Systems and Engineering jobs.

