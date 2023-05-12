PCB Veteran Hero Banner Program returns

By Jamilka Gibson
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach is offering a fun way to put your hero on display. For the second year in a row, the city has kicked off its Veteran Hero Banner Program.

The program honors soldiers who are currently serving or who have served our great country in the military. For 100 dollars, a banner with the face of a soldier, name, branch and date of service can be purchased. The banners will be hung on the light poles along the roadways within the Front Beach Road Community Redevelopment Area corridor, including Powell Adams Road, Front Beach Road, South Thomas Drive, Churchwell Drive, and Richard Jackson Boulevard.

Banners will go up in June and be taken down after Veterans Day and returned to the buyer.

The Veteran Hero Banner Program began in 2022 with about 28 banners, and this year the program is being expanded to up to 150 banners.

If you’d like to highlight a hero and purchase a banner fill out this form and follow the instructions below.

Just fill out the form and provide a digital photograph (if available) of the veteran you wish to honor. Return the form and your check, made payable to the City of Panama City Beach, to Communications Director Debbie Ingram at City Hall, 17007 Panama City Beach Parkway. She can be reached at (850) 233-5100, Ext. 2261.

