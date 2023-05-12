Second Annual Pig Roast Luau for Shriner Children

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Shaddai Shriners are hosting their second annual Pig Roast Luau fundraiser event benefiting the Shriner’s children this weekend.

The fun-filled event will be from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at No Name Lounge in Panama City on Saturday.

Come hungry, they will be selling B-B-Q plates for $15. There will also be an opportunity to buy raffle tickets to win a range of prizes.

Some of the prizes include four signed guitars signed by different artists, like Luke Bryan, The Moody Blues, John Rich, and Paul McCartney.

All of the proceeds from the event will be going to the Shriners hospitals and the Shaddai Shrine Transportation fund.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.