Second Annual Pig Roast Luau for Shriner Children

2nd Annual Pig Roast Luau Benefit for Shriner Children
By Allison Baker
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Shaddai Shriners are hosting their second annual Pig Roast Luau fundraiser event benefiting the Shriner’s children this weekend.

The fun-filled event will be from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at No Name Lounge in Panama City on Saturday.

Come hungry, they will be selling B-B-Q plates for $15. There will also be an opportunity to buy raffle tickets to win a range of prizes.

Some of the prizes include four signed guitars signed by different artists, like Luke Bryan, The Moody Blues, John Rich, and Paul McCartney.

All of the proceeds from the event will be going to the Shriners hospitals and the Shaddai Shrine Transportation fund.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details are being released in the death investigation of 19-year-old Anastasia Gilley.
New details released in death of pregnant Jackson County woman
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2019, photo, a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse stands in front of...
Disney World ending theme park reservation requirements
Governor signs legislation changing graduation requirements for 2023.
Governor signs legislation changing graduation requirements for 2023
McCoy was charged with Felony Battery (X2), Aggravated Assault, Simple Battery, Possession of...
BCSO arrests member of the Outlaws
Kenny Chesney Gulf Coast Jam
Kenny Chesney to replace Morgan Wallen at Gulf Coast Jam

Latest News

At least two projects are in the works at Panama City Port Authority.
Several projects underway at PC Port Authority
Thursday afternoon Panama City port authority members discussed the details surrounding current...
Several projects underway at PC Port Authority
Panama City Beach is offering a fun way to put your hero on display. For the second year in a...
PCB Veteran Hero Banner Program returns
Panama City Beach is offering a fun way to put your hero on display. For the second year in a...
PCB Veteran Hero Banner Program returns