Several projects underway at PC Port Authority

By Jamilka Gibson
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thursday afternoon Panama City port authority members discussed the details surrounding current and upcoming projects.

One of those projects is their biomass dome that is currently under construction. It will allow the port to store and export more wood pellets.

Port Authority members say the concrete domes and conveyer systems are expected to be completed in July and fully operational around September.

According to Panama City Port Authority Port Director Alex King the dome is not the only project the team is working on.

“As you may know our east terminal which is right across town near the side of the old Westrock papermill first came online with the first phase in 2020,” said King. “We’re working to expand the next phase of that including additional on port warehousing, road and rail infrastructure, cargo handling areas, extending the berth to have two berths at that terminal and extending and deepening the turning base to allow multiple vessels at the port at one time.”

Permitting efforts for the East terminal extension project has already begun.

