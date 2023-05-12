Summery Friday and weekend ahead

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar after a band of showers passed through last night. We’ll get a partly cloudy start with partly to mostly sunny skies into the midday. But another shot at some afternoon storms lie ahead, especially for areas away from the coast and toward the Tri-State. Otherwise, thanks to the passing shower last night, we’ve been able to knock down temperatures and humidity by a few degrees.

It’s a bit more tolerable but still will be a warm and humid day ahead as we get started in the upper 60s. Dress comfortably for another warm and humid day ahead. Highs still reach the mid 80s on the coast to near 90 inland. With humidity building back in on a light southerly breeze, it’ll feel more like the upper 80s on the coast to low to mid 90s inland.

Our back door front is washing out over the Southeast today. But it will still help foster a round of scattered thundershowers mainly inland and away from the coast this afternoon.

It’s not out of the question for outflow from those inland storms to reach the coast in the evening. And if it can, an hour or so before sunset, we may be able to stir up a stray shower on the coast. But that’s a long shot today for rain on the coast. Even if the rain doesn’t happen, some rain cooled air from storms inland may move down to the coast to make for a pleasant feel into sunset.

There’s a slight chance the afternoon storms get started near the coast over the weekend in the early afternoons. Steering winds come from the north over the weekend and that will try to pin the sea breeze to the coast or redirect storms down toward the coast when they pop up inland. In either case, the bulk of rain will be found away from the coast.

We’ll get hotter over the weekend as a ridge of high pressure aloft strengthens into Mother’s Day and early next week. Highs on Saturday reach up to near 90 away from the coast to maybe the low 90s on Sunday. Coastal highs will be regulated by the upper 70 degree coastal waters keeping highs on the coast near 85 all weekend. And yes, it’ll still be humid!

For today, partly cloudy skies in the morning turn partly sunny into the midday with scattered, hit or miss, afternoon rain chances for inland areas.Highs today reach the 80s on the coast to near 90 inland with a heat index in the upper 80s to low to mid 90s respectively. Your 7 Day Forecast has some afternoon rain chances returning for Saturday and Sunday with a slightly higher chance at catching one on Saturday.

