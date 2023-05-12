PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is Ursala Thomas from Northside Elementary School.

Ms. Thomas said she is “Honored and it’s bittersweet because I’m retiring this year, but it’s been a privilege,”

Ms. Thomas was nominated for her willingness to always help others and the lifelong relationships she built with her students.

“I mean it’s been a long journey. The young lady that nominated me was in my very first kindergarten class. Out of that class, there are three of them that are teachers. So, it kind of warms my heart that maybe I had a little input on them deciding to be teachers,” said Ms. Thomas.

Ms. Thomas has been walking the halls of Northside since 2004.

She said it was the hugs and the thrill of learning that has kept her in the classroom for so long.

She said, “The hugs! The hugs are a big part, but I loved school when I was younger. I always loved learning, and I want to pass it down on them. I love reading too. My dad was a big reader. He would always have books in the house for us, and I want to pass that love on to the children.”

She’s passed down knowledge from generation to generation like it was her family’s heirlooms for 30 years now.

While she’s ready for retirement, she says the hardest part will be saying goodbye.

“It’s a little difficult to say goodbye at the end of the year, because they are like my grandchildren,” said Ms. Thomas.

Congratulations Ursala Thomas for being this week’s Golden Apple teacher of the week.

