Thursday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight in NWFL w/lows in the upper 60s to near 70. Watch for patchy fog overnight & into early Friday morning. On Friday skies will be partly cloudy w/highs in the low to mid 80s at the coast and upper 80s inland. Rain chances will be low at the coast and above 50% inland along the seabreeze. Winds will be SE/S at 5-10 mph. As we head into the weekend the rain chances will decrease some and the temperatures will be hot & could get close to 90 by Mother’s Day.

