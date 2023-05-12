Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight in NWFL w/lows in the upper 60s to near 70. Watch for patchy fog overnight & into early Friday morning. On Friday skies will be partly cloudy w/highs in the low to mid 80s at the coast and upper 80s inland. Rain chances will be low at the coast and above 50% inland along the seabreeze. Winds will be SE/S at 5-10 mph. As we head into the weekend the rain chances will decrease some and the temperatures will be hot & could get close to 90 by Mother’s Day.

