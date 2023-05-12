Tyndall hosts Air Force units from across nation for air combat training

Tyndall Air Force Base started their Checkered Flag Exercise
Tyndall Air Force Base started their Checkered Flag Exercise
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Usually when you see a checkered flag you think about car racing, but not at Tyndall Air Force Base.

Tyndall Air Force Base started its Checkered Flag Exercise on Monday. The bi-annual, 10 day exercise brings in various units from across the nation to participate in air combat training.

Officials said they understand the base is still rebuilding since Hurricane Michael, but they still have a lot of air space that can be used.

“We’re rebuilding, we’re kicking things up.” said Alex Goldfein, Lt Col. of the United States Air Force. “But we still have an amazing airfield and air space to support this top tier training. It’s important to us but it’s also important to the overall department of defense. This is a key activity to training those immediate response forces which will then deploy in support of our nation.”

Goldfein mentioned these exercises are as beneficial as they are fun.

“It’s just a lot of fun. It’s a great training opportunity. The integration is everything. So we all fly our own jets, in our own little world. And we typically get used to flying our air plane against our air plane and that’s how we train. Being able to get everyone together and figure out the pros and cons and the strengths and weaknesses and how we can best fight together is the unique opportunity you can’t get anywhere else.”

The training wraps up Friday, May 19th.

