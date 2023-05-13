Bicyclist injured after being hit by car in Bay County

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is minorly injured after they were hit by a car Saturday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

Troopers say the bicyclist, a woman from South Carolina, was in the outside southbound lane of Highway 79 at the intersection of West Bay Parkway a little after 7:30 a.m. They said the lane that the bicyclist was in was closed for the Ironman event.

Troopers report a car was in the westbound lanes of West Bay Parkway at the intersection. They said the car attempted to make a left turn onto Highway 79.

The driver’s vision was reportedly blocked by Ironman event observers and other bystanders, and troopers said the car was directed through the intersection.

Authorities said the bicyclist was going through the intersection at the same time of the car, and the front of the bike reportedly hit the back of the car.

Troopers said the bicyclist had minor injuries, and the driver and passenger of the car were unharmed.

