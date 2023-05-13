FHP: Two injured after crash in Washington County

Troopers said the truck driving southbound crossed over into the northbound lane and hit the second truck head-on.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is critically injured and another is seriously injured after a car crash in Washington County Friday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

Authorities said a pickup truck was traveling southbound on Highway 77 near Spring Pond Road a little before 6 p.m. They said another pickup truck was driving northbound on Highway 77 in that area at that time.

Troopers said the truck driving southbound crossed over into the northbound lane and hit the second truck head-on.

We’re told the driver of the first truck was critically injured, and the second driver was seriously injured in the crash. Troopers said both men were taken to an area hospital.

Troopers report Washington County EMS, the Washington Fire Sunnyhills Department, Greenhead Volunteers, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

