Members of Girls Inc. of Bay County honored at PCB Commission

PCB Girls Inc Honored
By Jamilka Gibson
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach Commissioners recognized three members of Girls Inc. of Bay County at this week’s commission meeting which took place at Panama City Beach City Hall.

Arianna Tappen form Hutchison Beach Elementary was named Little Miss, Sophia Salgado also from Hutchison was named Junior Girl of the Year, and Kendra Jackson from Surfside Middle is Girl of the Year.

The girls were nominated by Girls Inc. staff for showing kindness, friendship, and courage.

Denise Bragdon is the operations director for Girls Inc., she says each winner is required to be in the program for at least a year, participate in program activities and be good role models.

“All this week we’ve been celebrating Girls Inc week which gives us a chance to highlight the amazing girls that we have,” said Bragdon. “Girls Inc. has been in business for 49 years in Bay County. So, we’re really excited about what we’ve done and what we’re going to accomplish in the future and this week was all about the girls, they were highlighted and celebrated for the amazing girls that they are.”

If you’d like to learn more about Girls Inc. of Bay County visit their website.

PCB Girls Inc Honored
