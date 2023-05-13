Mother’s Day Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Saturday!

After another round of afternoon showers and storms, quiet conditions once again return for the evening hours. We will gradually see rain fizzle out over the next few hours with just partly cloudy skies remaining overnight. Due to calming winds and humid air, another round of patchy fog is expected, but visibility will increase quickly around sunrise Sunday. Otherwise, lows will fall to the middle and upper 60s inland with coastal areas perhaps still at 70 degrees when the sun returns on Mother’s Day.

Mother’s Day itself will be another classic summer-like day. Partly cloudy skies will turn mostly sunny through the morning hours with temperatures rising quickly through the 70s and into the 80s by lunchtime. High temperatures will reach the mid-80s at the coast with a few inland areas briefly touching 90 degrees. Feels-like temperatures will be just a couple of degrees warmer yet.

As is common with the summertime pattern, we will have to watch for another round of showers and thunderstorms firing up around 1 p.m. on Sunday. There’s a 30% chance of rain with both coastal areas and inland areas seeing a similar threat for a shower or two once the sea breeze gets going. Generally speaking, these storms should be fairly tame and ordinary, with a few rumbles of thunder and brief periods of heavy rain.

On Monday, an upper-level disturbance will add some extra energy to showers and storms during the afternoon hours. Compared to Sunday, a larger area of the Panhandle will see p.m. showers with a 40% chance of rain. A few of these storms will be on the stronger side, with gusty winds and small hail possible alongside the common threats of lightning and heavy rain. Otherwise, it’ll be another warm afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and feels-like temps in the 90s.

No changes to the weather pattern are expected for the upcoming week, with generally warm conditions and sea breeze showers possible each afternoon. A weak front will move in during the week before stalling out and becoming the focal point for shower activity Wednesday through Friday. More details on how that will impact rain chances in your neighborhood will come when we get closer to Tuesday and Wednesday.

Watch the video above for a look at the WJHG Weather Webcast from Saturday Night.

