Officials say IRONMAN 70.3 Gulf Coast will boost economy

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Saturday, Visit Panama City Beach will be hosting IRONMAN 70.3 Gulf Coast which will impact many local businesses.

Visit Panama City Beach Public Relations Manager Rachel Banks says the event brings in millions of dollars.

“This weekend we are expecting a close to a $5 million economic impact,” said Banks. “Obviously so you know when these athletes come in oftentimes, they bring someone with them or their whole family and they stay in our accommodations, and they eat at our restaurants, and they shop here so that’s really helping to contribute.”

In the past the race was known as the Gulf Coast Triathlon.

“It actually started as the formally known Gulf Coast Triathlon back in the 80′s with under 100 racers, but obviously know since Ironman has taken it over in 2016 it has just grown into what it is today, so it’s really cool to see that.”

Organizers say that more than 1,500 people have from across the world including 40 different states and 30 different countries have registered for the triathlon.

The race includes a 1.2-mile swim in the Gulf of Mexico, a 56-mile bike ride and a 13.1 mile run to the finish line at the Edgewater Beach and Gulf Resort. Then, it’s time to enjoy everything Panama City Beach has to offer.

“We just think that Panama City Beach is really such a great destination for the ironman. They get to indulge in amazing food, and they get to really enjoy our amazing beaches after the race as well,” Banks said.

The event is open to spectators and will begin at 5:40 a.m.

For the race route visit the IRONMAN website.

