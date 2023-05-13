PCB City Council approves 1.5 mile stretch of Gayle’s Trails

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach City Council members recently approved the construction of another leg of Gayle’s Trails. A mile and a half of trail from the Breakfast Point Subdivision to just east of Clara Avenue.

City Council member Michael Jarman said all parties involved in the project are finally on the same page.

“We’re really excited about it,” he said. “You know this project has taken us quite a while to get off the ground. Finally, we were able to work with everybody, get everybody on the same page and get the ball rolling in the right direction.”

After this leg of the trail is complete, Jarman said they will continue moving east to connect the trail on the Phillip Griffitts Parkway. He added that the trail will eventually make its way to Walton County.

“It offers our residents and visitors another means of transportation, multi-mobile, a trail system that they can take from one end of the beach to the other,” he said. “They don’t have to get in their cars. They can ride their bikes; you know, really enjoy outside time with family members.”

Being present with one another, but also with everything Panama City Beach has to offer.

