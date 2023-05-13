PCB’s new red transit lane yields differing opinions

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach can get pretty congested on the roadways. However, some people aren’t complaining about the long wait times this time.

Some are scratching their heads about a fresh coat of red paint on Front Beach Road.

“I just think it’s a bad look,” tattoo artist Adrian Bowsher said. “It’s red. If anything, blue would’ve looked better.”

“Red to me is an aggressive color,” tattoo artist Holly Buchanan said. “Especially being an artist, we try to strive to give common colors to people, especially in a beach community.”

The tram/bicycle lane is being coated red from the Front Beach Road/Richard Jackson Boulevard intersection to South Thomas Drive.

City officials mentioned on social media that the project is being completed to ensure the safety of bicyclists and trams. It also says the city isn’t responsible for the bright color. The Federal Highway Administration chose red for designated transit lane markings.

Other people aren’t quite sure what to think of the situation.

“It’s a little different,” visitor Jase Wicker said. “It’s a little different. I thought it was kind of cool. I don’t know how I feel about it, though.”

NewsChannel 7 also received positive feedback on its Facebook page.

One viewer wrote, “Everyone coming to PCB will think you’ve rolled out the red carpet for them!”

Another viewer said, “As a cyclist who regularly bikes that route, I really like the color and the dedicated bike/tram lane.”

The City’s Facebook post also included information regarding an end date for the project. A contractor will be painting the roads between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. until May 26 weather permitting. The lanes are not for motorcyclists or slow-moving cars. The paint is supposed to fade over time.

NewsChannel 7 called city officials to talk about the project, but they didn’t respond.

