Roux Doux Festival brings New Orleans Jazz to Downtown Panama City

Destination Panama City hosted a festival bringing a little New Orleans sound to Downtown...
Destination Panama City hosted a festival bringing a little New Orleans sound to Downtown Panama City.(WJHG)
By Talor Maree
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Crowds in Downtown Panama City got a taste of modern New Orleans Saturday. Despite some rain showers, the Roux Doux festival was in full swing.

Locals and visitors were able to enjoy live music and food and drink from many local vendors. Roux Doux features some of the jazz region’s popular up-and-coming artists.

Games were set up, and some attendees pulled up on their boats to celebrate.

Event attendee Michael Wynn said the event is a great way to get people out, adding to the resources that keep downtown Panama City growing.

”They’re bringing music to downtown Panama City,” Wynn said. “And, if we want to see our downtown flourish, if we want to see great events come downtown, we’ve got to be down here supporting these incredible musicians and this incredible event that’s going on.”

The SES Suns Travel basketball team also volunteered and helped event organizers.

Destination Panama City sponsored the festival. The event started at noon and doors close at 9 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
A freshly painted red transit lane in Panama City Beach is sparking debate.
PCB’s new red transit lane yields differing opinions
New details are being released in the death investigation of 19-year-old Anastasia Gilley.
New details released in death of pregnant Jackson County woman
Governor DeSantis signs four bills regarding medical freedom in Florida.
Governor DeSantis signs four bills regarding medical freedom in Florida
Governor signs legislation changing graduation requirements for 2023.
Governor signs legislation changing graduation requirements for 2023

Latest News

Troopers said the truck driving southbound crossed over into the northbound lane and hit the...
FHP: Two injured after crash in Washington County
Authorities said the bicyclist was going through the intersection at the same time of the car,...
Bicyclist injured after hitting car in Bay County
PCB Girls Inc Honored
PCB Girls Inc Honored
Panama City Beach Commissioners recognized three members of Girls Inc Bay County at this week’s...
Members of Girls Inc. of Bay County honored at PCB Commission