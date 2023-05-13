Roux Doux Festival brings New Orleans Jazz to Downtown Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Crowds in Downtown Panama City got a taste of modern New Orleans Saturday. Despite some rain showers, the Roux Doux festival was in full swing.

Locals and visitors were able to enjoy live music and food and drink from many local vendors. Roux Doux features some of the jazz region’s popular up-and-coming artists.

Games were set up, and some attendees pulled up on their boats to celebrate.

Event attendee Michael Wynn said the event is a great way to get people out, adding to the resources that keep downtown Panama City growing.

”They’re bringing music to downtown Panama City,” Wynn said. “And, if we want to see our downtown flourish, if we want to see great events come downtown, we’ve got to be down here supporting these incredible musicians and this incredible event that’s going on.”

The SES Suns Travel basketball team also volunteered and helped event organizers.

Destination Panama City sponsored the festival. The event started at noon and doors close at 9 p.m.

