Text To 911 is Now Available in Bay County

Text To 911
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County is no one of the counties in the United States with Text- To- 911 services.

County leaders announced on Friday the service is live and available. The new addition to the 911 dispatch system has been in the works since January of this year and has been tested over the last few weeks.

This service is for emergencies only and could come with criminal charges if abused.

Officials say this service will help those who are hard of hearing, or in an emergency where they can’t speak.

“Maybe you’re in a place where you can’t talk.” said Chief of Emergency Services Brad Monroe, “That’s what makes this new addition to the 9-1-1 system so effective. If someone is in a bad situation or they don’t have phone service, as such as in the middle of a building somewhere. The text is more likely to be received by the 911 center.”

The dispatch system will not pick up your location so you will need to text information in.

Officials are still urging you to call if you have an emergency, if you can. The response time is faster over the phone, due to the wait time of texting.

For more information visit their website www.baycountyfl.gov

